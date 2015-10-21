Wednesday's Weather: A mix of sun & clouds. Warm & humid. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking at a few more clouds on the increase. Humidity levels will also start to rise a bit, so the fire danger does begin to come down some. Highs today will warm into the mid 80s. Thursday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Definitely more humidity in the air, as temps climb into the low 80s. We will start to see a few showers getting close to East Texas and about a 30% chance of a few isolated to scattered showers, mainly across western and northwestern sections of the area. Big potential heavy rain event arrives by Friday into the weekend as a strong disturbance combines with a front moving in from the north. The combination of the two will lead to some good soaking rain chances across East Texas Friday-Sunday. Right now, most models are in agreement that we could be talking measuring totals in inches! Stay tuned for more updates on this potential heavy rain system this weekend!

Have a great Wednesday!

