Surprise in 9-4A Division 1

Losing is out, and winning is in at Brownsboro High School this year. The Bears, who are usually looked over, have already won more games this year then the past two seasons combined. They are also tied for first in their district.

“It’s just great, I knew we could do it all the time. We just had to come together as a team, and I think that’s the reason we’re clicking this year, and we’re doing the things right,” said Caleb Seale, Bears inside linebacker.

“It’s pretty exciting, there’s a lot of swagger in town. We feel pretty confident about our chances. We feel like we can play with anybody,” said Tamrick Pace, Bears quarterback.

While you can’t measure swagger, you can size up their accomplishments so far. Brownsboro beat a Henderson team that was 5-0 coming into district, and a Chapel Hill squad that defeated them 56-20 just last year.

“We’ve been telling our guys, if we want to be the best you eventually have to beat the best. You have to beat someone that you’re not expected to beat. And I think we’ve done that. Not just with the Henderson game, but with the Chapel Hill win also,” said Jason Hooker, Brownsboro Head Coach.

In contention for their first district title since 2009, the bears have two huge match-ups coming up…first they have to go through Carthage, that also beat Henderson, and then Kilgore, who they are currently tied with for first place.

“If we can come out with these two wins, we’re set pretty good. Hopefully we can get as far as we can,” said Seale.

“Everybody is pretty hyped up, we got a lot momentum going. We’re just ready to play Friday night,” said Pace.

Ready and riding the high, the bears are also extremely humble. Careful to keep on that fine line of being confident not cocky.

“Carthage is a well-established program. Scott Surratt and his staff do a great job. And we’re excited about being on stage with a team like that, there’s not many teams in the state that get the opportunity to show what they can do against a quality team like that. So we are excited to be on that stage and see what we can do,” said Coach Hooker.

Brownsboro will hit the road to take on Carthage this Friday night. Will the Bears upset, yet again? We will have to wait and see.

