Sports WebXtra: Tyler Lee needs win - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Tyler Lee needs win

(KLTV) -

In this Sports WebXtra we talk about why Tyler Lee has to get a win Friday night in order to keep playoff hopes alive. 

Tyler Lee 2-2 and will host North Garland 1-3 at Rose Stadium this Friday 10/23. 

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly