Tuesday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a few more clouds on the increase. Humidity levels will also start to rise a bit, so the fire danger does begin to come down some. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday & Thursday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Definitely more humidity in the air, as temps climb into the low to mid 80s. Great news returns by Friday into the weekend as a strong disturbance combines with a front moving in from the north. The combination of the two will lead to some good soaking rain chances across East Texas Friday-Sunday. Too early to talk specific amounts, but if current models are correct, we could be talking measuring totals in inches!

Have a great Tuesday!

