Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at another very dry, sunny, and mild afternoon. Look for temps today to warm into the lower 80s with that low humidity. Due to the very dry air in place, along with dry soil moisture and a southerly breeze, a high fire danger risk does exist through the area. Burning is strongly discouraged in East Texas! Tuesday, we will begin to see a few more clouds on the increase. Humidity levels will also start to rise a bit, so the fire danger does begin to come down some. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday & Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies. Definitely more humidity in the air, as temps climb into the low to mid 80s. Great news returns by Friday into the weekend as a strong disturbance combines with a front moving in from the north. The combination of the two will lead to some good soaking rain chances across East Texas Friday-Sunday. Too early to talk specific amounts, but if current models are correct, we could be talking measuring totals in inches!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.