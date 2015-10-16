Bear Bottom skillet chili by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares a delicious recipe for a hearty skillet chili!
Bear Bottom skillet chili
3 pounds of ground turkey or lean ground beef browned
One medium yellow onion diced
2-28 ounce cans of diced tomatoes
1- 15 ounce can of tomato sauce
One package of Real Texas Chili mix or about 3 ounces of chili powder and 1 tablespoon of garlic powder.
Mix all together and simmer for one hour. Be sure to watch the video for some great ideas incorporating cast-iron for your next chili party!
Learn more at BearCreekSmokehouse.com
