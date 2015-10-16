Bear Bottom skillet chili by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares a delicious recipe for a hearty skillet chili!

Bear Bottom skillet chili

3 pounds of ground turkey or lean ground beef browned

One medium yellow onion diced

2-28 ounce cans of diced tomatoes

1- 15 ounce can of tomato sauce

One package of Real Texas Chili mix or about 3 ounces of chili powder and 1 tablespoon of garlic powder.

Mix all together and simmer for one hour. Be sure to watch the video for some great ideas incorporating cast-iron for your next chili party!

Learn more at BearCreekSmokehouse.com



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.