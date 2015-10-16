Construction projects for the week of Oct. 19

Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Oct. 19, 2015. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

Night work is being implemented on I-20 in Gregg County along the area from SH 31 east to the Harrison County line. Motorists can expect delays from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, as the contractor applies asphalt at the FM 2087 intersection. Night work moves to the SH 31 intersection on Monday and Tuesday. Expect temporary closures of the westbound on and off ramps, and then, the eastbound on and off ramps. On Wednesday, daytime work is planned to overlay the roadway. Motorists should slow down and use caution, expecting lane closures and delays during this work. Get more info on this project in the Gregg County updates section of this release.

Several projects are planned for Cherokee County including widening and resurfacing jobs on US 69 in Jacksonville, which starts Monday, and another in Rusk. Work to widen FM 22 from US 69 south of Jacksonville to the Gallatin area starts later this month. Find out more on each of these projects in the Cherokee County section of this release.

Districtwide Seal Coat Operations continue with crews placing final striping on roadways in Anderson, Cherokee, Rusk, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. Expect lane closures.

ANDERSON COUNTY – Palestine crews are conducting overlay work on FM 19 from SH 294 to the end of State Maintenance on FM 319. Expect lane closures.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction

Limits: 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to .4 mile southwest of FM 645

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $42,740,365.19

The project is progressing with the contractor performing flex base on the south end of the job. Work in the southbound lanes includes concrete paving south of FM 645 and surface mix. Sanderson Blvd. remains closed for the next few weeks with traffic detoured to Florence Street. Expect lane closures.

US 79 – Night Work Repairs

Limits: Loop 256 in Palestine southwest to 1.4 miles southwest of FM 1990 (Tile Factory Road)

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt, TX

Cost: $2,374,737.51

Work on this project is winding down with completion expected later this month.

SH 19 Widening in Anderson County

Limits: 3.6 miles north of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile north of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12,487,715.87

Work is ongoing to widen SH 19 in this area. Lane closures and delays are to be expected as flex base and cement treat operations progress. Flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 453 at Beaver Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Cost: $256,312.87

CR 453 remains closed at Beaver Creek while the new bridge is built. Use alternate routes to reach your destinations as the contractor conducts final inspections to close out the job later this month.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $817,412.15

CR 471 at Box Creek is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion set for November.

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Crews are performing ditch maintenance on roadways throughout the county. Use caution and watch for flaggers providing necessary traffic control during this work.

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., will have a crew adding striping on roadways in Cherokee County as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures.

FM 22 Widening Project

Limits: From US 69 south of Jacksonville going SW to 1.5 miles west of FM 768 (Gallatin area)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.7 million

Culvert work is set to start October 26. This is a safety project designed to widen the roadway from 20’ to 24’ along a 4.2-mile section.

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

Limits: From Loop 456 in Jacksonville going south to just north of Loop 62 in Rusk

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $11 million

Culvert and median work set to start Monday, October 19. This project includes adding 2’ edge treatment and resurfacing the roadway.

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

Limits: From 0.028 mile south of FM 343 in Rusk southward to just north of SH 21 in Alto

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.3 million

No work is scheduled for this project at this time.

GREGG COUNTY – Longview Maintenance crews return to I-20 where they’re building an emergency crossover just west of the Sabine River Bridge. Expect lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes and watch for flaggers directing traffic on this job.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Fireman Excavating

The contractor is preparing to lay hot mix asphalt on the eastbound and westbound main lanes in Smith County. Expect lane closures and delays during this work.

SH 31 Landscape Project

Limits: 0.3 miles north of FM 2205 (Grace Creek) to 0.2 miles south of U.S. 80 (Cotton) in Longview

Contractor: South Texas Illuminations, LLC

Cost: $281,249.70

Final work continues for this project which comes as a result of the city winning one of 10 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards presented by Keep Texas Beautiful in partnership with TxDOT which allocates $2,000,000 a year as landscape incentives to competing communities based on population and efforts in litter prevention and cleanup, public awareness, beautification and property improvement, solid waste management, illegal dumping and enforcement, and education. No traffic impacts.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

Limits: McCann Road to US 259

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.8 million

This project is constructing a new roadway from McCann Road to US 259. Clearing between Judson and Airline roads continues with excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drain and other work between McCann and Judson roads. The contractor recently began paving operations. While this is a new location project that generally doesn’t impact traffic motorists should plan to take other routes to get around Airline Road which is closed through March 2016.

FM 449

Limits: US 259 to FM 2751

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

This project consists of widening the road and adding shoulders. A contractor is installing safety end treatments on driveways and extending cross culverts. Motorists are reminded to use caution and to expect some delays as construction ramps up.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

This project to build a new overpass is in Phase III of construction with traffic moved off the existing loop onto the detours. The contractor is working on the bridge approaches. Expect delays during the peak evening hours. Caution advised in detour areas.

SH 42

Limits: From SH 31 north to I-20

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.

Cost: $3.7 million

The contractor plans to start laying hot mix asphalt this week. The project is constructing a left turn lane at Hillcrest Road along with storm drain and curb and gutter. Current work includes installing guardrail and amenities. Project completion expected in late fall. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.

I-20 PFC Project

Limits: SH 31E to the Harrison County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $5,584,277

Motorists should expect delays due to temporary closures while night work is conducted on the westbound and eastbound ramps. The contractor will be overlaying the roadway during the day Wednesday. To avoid delays, motorists should use alternate routes.

The project consists of applying a porous friction course (PFC) surface overlay, shoulder texturing, and pavement markings as well as work on the I-20 on ramps. Porous friction courses (PFC) consist of placing hot mix asphalt mixtures at the surface of a pavement structure in a thin layer to produce benefits for the traveling public such as safety, economy, and the environment.

Landscaping Project

Limits: Intersection of SH 31 at SH 42

Limits: Intersections of I-20 at Estes Parkway; and I-20 at Eastman Road

Contractor: South Texas Illuminations, LLC

Cost: $400,000

This is a landscaping project to enhance various intersections throughout Gregg and Rusk counties. Crews are working at the intersection of SH 42 and SH 31 as well as I-20 and Estes Pkwy and Eastman Road. The majority of the work is outside the travel lane in the median and should have little impact on traffic. The traveling public should be cautious of construction vehicles entering and leaving the project sites.

HENDERSON COUNTY – Rehab work continues on FM 1615 about seven miles south of SH 19. Also, watch for crews addressing base failures and drainage issues at various locations around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers directing traffic through the work zones.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 31 Repair Project

Limits: .09 miles west of FM 317 eastward to .34 miles west of FM 773

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Cost: $3.6 million

Work to place a new overlay on this part of SH 31 should be finished later this month. The contractor is currently milling the existing surface for replacement. Expect lane closures for the duration of the project.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: 0.1 miles southeast of FM 804 near Baxter southeast to 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

The project expands US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. A traffic switch now has eastbound motorists driving on the new detour. Drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional day-time lane closures. Drivers on adjacent county roads and FM 804 should anticipate a change in traffic flow due to the detour now requiring two-way traffic on US 175. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015, and has an anticipated completion date in November 2018.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: 1.1 miles east of Loop 60B to 0.85 miles east of FM 315

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Construction is underway on this Phase II project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 3.4 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph.

A portion of this phase will be built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction. It is a two-year project.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

Work is set to start this month to add shoulders on FM 315. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits with daily lane closures starting October 19, 2015. Completion expected in summer 2016.

FM 316 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 1256 south to FM 3080

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

This project is included with the SH 198 widening project in Van Zandt County. No work is planned this week.

FM 317 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314 to FM 607

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Clean up activities continue on this project to widen FM 317 from FM 314 to FM 607. Expect lane closures.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Cardinal Drive at Little Duncan Creek in Murchison

Contractor: Hartbeat Construction of Tyler

Cost: $314,919.44

Cardinal Drive is closed to through traffic as a new bridge is built. Completion set for November.

RUSK COUNTY – Expect lanes closures with two-way traffic on FM 225 where crews are conducting shoulder work. Flaggers and a pilot car will assist motorists through the work zone set up between FM 1798 and the Nacogdoches County line.

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., will have a crew adding striping on various roadways in Rusk County as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

FM 3135

Limits: County Road 222 to County Road 262

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

This project consists of widening the road and adding shoulders. The contractor will be installing safety end treatments on driveways and extending cross culverts. Motorists are reminded to use caution and to expect some delays as this job gets underway.

US 79 Repair Project Night Operations

Limits: From FM 225 going north to the Traffic Star (intersection of US 79/SH 64/SH 43/US 259)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company

Cost: $5.2 million

Crews are placing striping on the main lanes during the day. The project consists of grinding five inches into the existing pavement next to the curb and replacing it immediately with five inches of new hot mix asphalt and seal coat. Most work will be conducted at night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the duration of the project to minimize impacts to traffic. Crews will work in one-mile sections, beginning at FM 225 going north. They will then turn around and continue work in the southbound lanes. Two lanes in one direction will be affected at a time. The project is expected to be completed this fall providing motorists a smoother, safer ride. Watch for flaggers, message signs, cones and barricades, and plan for brief delays in this work zone.

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: 0.173 miles west of BU 64E (N. Marshall St.) east to 0.2 miles west of U.S. 79 (Traffic Star)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.1 million

As this project moves toward completion, motorists should expect periodic delays on this SH 64 construction job to widen the roadway through Henderson. Construction of the retaining wall and widening of the roadway continues adjacent to the travel lanes. The project had a brief delay early last week as subgrade concerns were addressed, but work is ongoing. Use caution through this work zone.

The project started in August 2013 and consists of widening the existing two-lane roadway and constructing a four-lane facility along with a continuous Left Turn Lane with the majority of work being performed outside the existing travel lanes.

SMITH COUNTY – Overlay work continues on FM 1253 so expect lane closures and delays. Elsewhere crews are repairing edges on FM 1805 before moving to FM 857 later in the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.

TxDOT contractor, Striping Technology, Inc., will have a crew adding milled rumble strips on FM 346 as part of the district-wide safety project to add centerline rumble strips. Expect lane closures.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 south, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

Drainage work continues on this roadway. The project includes widening, sealing and surfacing FM 1253.

Loop 323 West Widening

Limits: Tyler’s West Loop and SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $12 million

Temporary detours remain in place as work on the retaining walls and the new bridge continues. Motorists should use caution when traveling through this work zone as crews and heavy equipment are working close to the travel lanes. Expect lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street. Construction is in full swing with an expected completion date in early 2016.

Loop 323 Northeast Project

Limits: From American Legion Road (@ the Loop 323 Extension to US 271) south to Commerce St.

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD.

Cost: $3.4 million

Work to place the final surface on this portion of Loop 323 is set to start this week. The project includes culvert extensions, base repair, level-up and placing an overlay. Expect lane closures. Completion expected in November.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Shoulder closures continue as crews conduct excavation and embankment work on the north side of this project designed to add passing lanes for multiple sections of roadway in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Once the widening is complete, a seal coat and final surface will be applied. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph is in place when work is being performed on this 18-month job.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.4 million

This project to widen SH 31 east of Tyler includes adding passing lanes for multiple sections of the roadway in both directions. The new passing lanes are open with final work ongoing. Expect shoulder closures as final inspections are conducted.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Roads (CR) 452 and 481

Contractor: Pierce Construction

Cost: $560,000

Both roads are closed to through traffic requiring motorists to use alternate routes to reach their destinations. Clean up activities are underway as the job winds down.

SH 64

Limits: from Chapel Hill to Arp

Contractor: Drewery Construction of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.9 million

The hot mix surface is being applied on the roadway. This job is adding passing lanes between FM 2607 and Arp. Motorists are urged to use extra caution and expect lane closures when traveling through this area.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Overlay operations continue on US 80 between Grand Saline (FM 857) and Silver Lake (FM 1255). Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 858 near Ben Wheeler to FM 314

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $7.4 million

Expect daily lane closures as final hot mix surface and striping are applied to the roadway prior to opening the newly completed shoulders and passing lanes to traffic. This project to improve safety and mobility on SH 64 began in December 2012 and has an expected completion date of December 2015.

SH 198 Widening Project

Limits: from SH 243 in Canton southwest to 0.4 miles northeast of FM 316 near Phalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Waco

Cost: $5 million

Work continues to extend the structures on the east side of the roadway. Expect lane closures.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: from I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Erosion control activities continue south of Edom. Expect lane closures.

I-20 Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles east of FM 16 to 2.9 miles east of FM 314

Contractor: APAC-Texas, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Clean up and repair activities continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Expect daily lane closures. No project work occurs on Friday’s.

Purtis Creek State Park Road Improvements Project

Limits: Within Purtis Creek State Park to just off FM 316

Contractor: Construction Companies Group, LLC

Cost: $90,549.00

Rehab work continues on this project to upgrade Park Road which runs .573 miles inside the park. It should take about a month to complete.

WOOD COUNTY – Mill and inlay work continue on the westbound, outside lane of US 80 near FM 2869. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Roadway Repair

Limits: from FM 2088 in Quitman to 0.4 miles south of FM 515 in Winnsboro

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.7 million

Work on driveways and pavement edges continue from just south of FM 313 in Winnsboro southward toward FM 2088. Expect lane closures.

FM 2869 Project

Limits: From FM 852, south of Winnsboro going south to FM 2088

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

The contractor is laying the hot mix surface within the project limits. Widening activities expected from FM 852 southward to County Road 4530. Expect lane closures.