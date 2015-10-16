Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Turning breezy. Fire Weather Watch in effect. Highs in the upper 80s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Your Friday forecast calls for a weak front to move through ETX. This will drop our temps back into the mid 80s for highs and bring in more dry air for the upcoming weekend.

A stronger, more significant surge of much cooler air arrives for this weekend in ETX. Highs fall back into the upper 70s to near 80 for highs. Overnight lows could dip into the 40s in many locations.

We're still seeing promising signs for better rain chances that MAY arrive by late next week. The latest computer models are pushing better rain chances towards Friday now, depending on a possible developing late season tropical system. We will have updates on those rain chances this weekend so stay tuned!

Have a great Friday & Weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.