Restaurant Reports: Three East Texas restaurants perfect across the board

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Three East Texas restaurants received tops scores in the latest inspection period.
 
In Tyler:

Whataburger #580, at 1717 South Southeast Loop 323; no violations, no demerits.
 
McDonalds #1301 at 1300 South Beckham; no violations, no demerits.
 
In Winona:

Rhonda Mae's at 106 Church; no violations, no demerits.
 
