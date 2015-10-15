Clash of the Titans: John Tyler vs. Ennis

“It make the rest of the season a lot easier, because we would be on top of the bracket. It would be a big win for us,” said Bryson Smith, John Tyler quarterback.

If John Tyler does beat Ennis on Friday, it would be a huge win. A win that would make the Lions 4-0 after going 0-3 in the preseason.

“The seniors stepped up big time. When we were down 0-3 we took it back to when they were 0-3 in 2011, and came back and won eleven games. We knew that with the talent that we have, and the coaching staff that we have, we can always come back and get back on track,” said Pierre Leonard, John Tyler defensive tackle.

Back on track is right, last Friday the Lions defeated Lufkin 41-38; something no one was expecting out of this young team.

“We came to make a statement. Our back against the wall. They predicted us to lose, but we fought through it and won the game,” said Smith.

Searching for their first district title since 2012, John Tyler has to get passed another well-known powerhouse. Ennis beat J.T. last year 30-27, making this a big game for many reasons.

“It’s very big. Not only is it for the district championship, but it’s our homecoming. No one wants to lose their homecoming. We plan on going out their giving our all. We know they going to come down from Ennis and bring their all. But, we owe them from last year,” said Leonard.

We will see what happens under the lights. And who runs away with a win and possibly the district title.

