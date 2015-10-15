Sports WebXtra: Ore City vs. Big Sandy - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Ore City vs. Big Sandy

(KLTV) -

There is a Thursday Night Football Showdown in Big Sandy. 

Ore City travels to face off with Big Sandy tonight; check out this video for a preview of the 7:30 match-up. 

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly