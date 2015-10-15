Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Near record highs! Highs warm into the mid 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday calls for plenty of sunshine. Low humidity will help to create an elevated fire danger again today. Otherwise the dry air heats up rapidly, warming us in the mid 90s!

Record high temps are also in the mid 90s, so we could easily tie or break a few records later today.

Friday, a weak front moves through ETX. This will drop our temps back into the mid 80s for highs and bring in more dry air for the upcoming weekend.

A stronger, more significant surge of much cooler air arrives for this weekend in ETX. Highs fall back into the upper 70s to near 80 for highs. Overnight lows could dip into the 40s in many locations.

We're still seeing promising signs for better rain chances that MAY arrive by Wednesday into Thursday of next week. Fingers still crossed!

Have a great Thursday!

