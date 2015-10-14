Wednesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Hot but very dry! Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Your Wednesday calls for plenty of sunshine. Low humidity will help to create an elevated fire danger again today. Otherwise the dry air heats up rapidly, warming us in the mid 90s!

The rest of the week will feature mainly dry and warm conditions. Look for the dry weather to contribute to another high fire danger for through Friday. Highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 50s.

Another weak front arrives this weekend for cooler temperatures. Highs fall back into the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight lows could dip into the 40s in many locations.

Better rain chances MAY arrive by Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!

Have a great Hump Day!

