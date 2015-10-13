Sauteed garden vegetables with pan-fried grit cakes with Mama Steph

Southern Skillet: sautéed garden vegetables with pan-fried grit cakes - enjoy the last of your summer squash and zucchini with this simple, delicious skillet supper.

Mama Steph's southern skillet

Ingredients:

A mixture of zucchini and squash, two or three of each, washed and cut into thin half-moon slices

One or two any color tomatoes, small to medium sized, chopped

One or two slices of good bacon

2 cups of slivered fresh collard or turnip greens

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In an 8 or 10 inch skillet, begin frying chopped bacon over medium heat, allowing to warm for a minute.

Add zucchini and yellow squash to pan and begin sautéing in the fat that the bacon has released. If not enough has released, add some olive oil to the pan... 1 tablespoon should be sufficient.

Sauté the vegetables in the hot oil for four minutes, turning gently several times. (Make sure the bacon is completely cooked before serving final dish.)

Add slivered fresh greens to the pan.

Continue to sauté the vegetables, tossing gently until the greens have thoroughly wilted, about 5 minutes.

Carefully taste mixture without burning your tongue, and add salt and pepper as desired. Serve mixture over hot grits, rice or even meat, such as pan-fried or baked catfish.

(Note: squash is able to be eaten raw or cooked into a mush, which some folks still seem to like. I like mine a bit crisp, so I don't cook it as long. If you like it very soft, cook for longer than four minutes)

Panfried grit cakes:

Make your favorite grits (do not use instant grits) according to package directions. Make sure to add salt at the beginning of cooking so it will absorb into grits.

I also add a little sprinkle of garlic powder and red pepper flakes.

When grits have thickened, take off heat and spread into a baking dish that you have coated with cooking spray. Smooth out the top and allow to completely cool. (I do this the night before).

Cut firm and cooled grits into squares. Add individual grit squares into a skillet with hot bacon grease or olive oil, making sure oil is hot at the beginning so that it does not completely absorb into the grits. Watch for spattering oil!

Fry for about three minutes on each side, until golden brown, and remove to a plate lined with a paper towel.

Serve topped with your beautiful vegetable sauté. Can also be used for breakfast, topped with a sunny side up egg and sprinkled with crumbled bacon.

