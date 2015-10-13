Tuesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine! Lower humidity, but warm. Highs in the upper 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday calls for plenty of sunshine. Lower humidity will make the upper 80s feel fairly comfortable. The rest of the week will feature mainly dry and warm conditions. Look for the dry weather to contribute to another high fire danger week. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 50s. Another weak front arrives this weekend for cooler temperatures. Better rain chances MAY arrive by the first half of next week. Fingers crossed!
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>