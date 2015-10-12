Sports WebXtra: Dez Bryant to practice - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Dez Bryant to practice

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Check out how soon Jason Garret said he wants to see Dez Bryant go full force, as the injured Cowboy prepares to see a game in the next two weeks. 

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly