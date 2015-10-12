Sports WebXtra: AP Poll - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: AP Poll

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Check out this week's East Texas football teams that are mentioned in the newly released AP Poll. 

5A - Longview, Marshall, Lufkin

4A- Gilmer, Liberty Eylau, Pittsburg, Henderson, Carthage

3A- Mineola, Malakoff, Palestine Westwood, Waskom 

2A- Alto, Carlisle 

