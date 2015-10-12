Panola College volleyball opens 2nd round of conference play with a bang

The Panola College Fillies took down Paris Junior College Wednesday night in straight sets (25-14, 25-17, and 25-16) to start the second round of conference play.



Panola swept the Lady Dragons with a balanced attack that featured key contributions from freshman outside hitter Ana Oliveira (9 kills), sophomore Brittany Lampkin and freshman Sharon Tukuaoga (7 kills apiece), along with sophomore Leiyona Young and freshman Victoria Santos adding 5 each, the team's Facebook page reports. Sophomores Adriana Skipper and Sierra Moses proved once again to be the top setting duo in the conference, combining for 31 assists and 11 digs.



The Fillies also dominated defensively, out blocking Paris 10 – 1. Brittany Lampkin led the way with 6 block assists and freshman Rachel Henderson continued to control the net adding 5. Freshman Morgan Currie ran the floor defense racking up 13 digs along with Victoria Santos adding 10 of her own.



Panola will return to action this Friday traveling to Wharton County Junior College to take on the Lady Pioneers.



