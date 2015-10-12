East Texas child actress plays role in upcoming series about JFK

Greenlee Goodwin (fourth from the left) and actor James Franco (top) on the set of 11/22/63. (Source: Instagram)

A six year old from East Texas had the chance to share a bit of the spotlight with actor James Franco on Thursday.

Franco was in Dallas this week for the filming of 11/22/63, an upcoming drama mini series about John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Greenlee Goodwin, a first grader from Henderson, said she has only been auditioning since June after she told her parents she wanted to try acting.

"I said, Mom and Dad, I want to be on Nickelodeon," Greenlee said.

Her first role is not quite Sponge Bob Squarepants, but Greenlee said being on the set of 11/22/63 made her feel like she was living in the 1960s.

The made-for-Hulu production based on Stephen King's book tells the story of a modern day teacher who repeatedly travels back in time to try and stop JFK's death.

Franco plays Jake Epping, the teacher. Greenlee landed the role of one of several school girls who meet Epping in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

"He was nice and pretty fun to play with," said Greenlee of her time on set with Franco. "He was really nice and he played games with me and the other girls."

Greenlee's mother Sassy Goodwin said most of the 11/22/63 series was filmed in Canada, but the scene for the presidential murder was filmed at the correct historic location of the infamous parade.

"We were kind of freaking out because it's a Stephen King book, it's being directed by an Academy award winning director, Kevin McDonald, and produced by J.J. Abrams," Sassy said. "So we knew that was huge for Greenlee."

The mini series is expected to air on Hulu in early 2016.

