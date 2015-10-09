Carne guisada by Maggie's South Tex-Mex

Andy Ayala shares his family's recipe for Carne Guisada...perfect comfort food for all year long, but especially for fall and winter months!

Maggie's South Tex-Mex Carne Guisada:

1 lb of stew meat

1/4 cup shortening

1 teaspoon of tenderizer

1 teaspoon of cumin

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

3 cups of chicken stock

2 cups of tap water

1/3 cup of tomato sauce.

1/2 cup of enriched flour.

Method:



Heat shortening in a Teflon pan and add stew meat. Then add cumin, tenderizer, salt & pepper. Stir constantly until all portions of the meat are brown. Once this is complete add flour, as it will soak up any liquid that remains. Add chicken stock, tap water and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil cover then turn down to simmer. Process takes about an hour and a half, while stirring often to prevent meat from sticking to the bottom. Once meat is ready it will be soft to the touch or melt in your mouth.



Enjoy!



Check out Maggie's South on Facebook by clicking here. They are located at 1730 High Street in Longview. 903-653-4954.



