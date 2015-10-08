Restaurant Report: Problems at a favorite breakfast place

In Longview at Waffle House #370, located at 3107 Estes Parkway, there were several issues dubbed serious by health inspectors.



Sliced tomatoes were held at too warm a temperature.

Grits were held at too cold a temperature.

Open pies were not date-marked.

There was no soap at the handsinks.

Plates with food residue were stored with the clean plates.



Total demerits: 23