Thursday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Very warm. Highs near 90

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Very warm with above normal temps. Highs near 90. Your Friday forecast calls for a weak "cool" front to approach from the north, this could mean a chance for pop up scattered showers and storms to develop Friday. During this time, with more clouds and scattered showers, look for highs to remain in the mid 80s. A back door front sneaks into the area by the weekend dropping temps back to more seasonal levels and clearing us out a bit. A ridge of high pressure rebuilds across the area quickly by next week, meaning a return to above normal temps and dry conditions once again by Monday. A new backdoor front with dry conditions approaches Monday night, for another brief cool down by Tuesday. Then we warm things up again by midweek.

Have a great Thursday!

