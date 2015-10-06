Sports WebXtra: East Texans help Texas A&M stay on top - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: East Texans help Texas A&M stay on top

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Texas A&M Aggies are ranked 9th in the latest AP Poll.

They are also 5-0 on the season, 2-0 in conference, and 1st in the SEC West. And they are doing it all thanks to a few East Texans on their offense and defense. 

