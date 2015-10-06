Sports WebXtra: Astros vs. Yankees - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Astros vs. Yankees

(KLTV) -

Check out this Sports WebXtra for how the numbers are looking in favor of the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees in their first game of the AL wild-card series.

Starting pitchers:

Astros - Dallas Keuchel 

Yankees - Masahiro Tanaka

