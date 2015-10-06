Pumpkin Pie Dip with Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pumpkin Pie Dip with Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
This quick recipe is perfect for your fall gatherings: tailgating, Halloween parties, Thanksgiving gatherings, Christmas celebrations...or just football Sundays on the couch. Enjoy! 
 

Simple pumpkin pie dip with ginger snaps and apple slices

1 8oz. cream cheese softened

2 c. powdered sugar

1 15oz. can pumpkin pie filling               

1 tsp. ground cinnamon 

½ tsp. ground ginger

Cinnamon sticks (optional, for garnishing)

Beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add pie filling, 1 tsp. cinnamon and ½ tsp. ginger beating well. Cover and chill 8 hours. Serve with gingersnaps and apple or pear slices.

