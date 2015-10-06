Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Warmer temps! Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. warmer temps on the way. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s. We're all in the upper 80s to lower 90s by Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Look for more clouds on the increase by Thursday, as an upper level low approaches the area. This could mean a chance for pop up scattered showers and storms to develop by Thursday night into Friday. During this time, with more clouds and scattered showers, look for highs to remain in the low to mid 80s. A back door front sneaks into the area by the weekend dropping temps back to more seasonal levels and clearing us out a bit. A ridge of high pressure rebuilds across the area by next week, meaning a return to above normal temps and dry conditions once again.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.