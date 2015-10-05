Playing with the boys: Longview Lobos' first female football player

It’s a trend that seems to be becoming more popular each season; women trying to make a name for themselves in a man’s world.

“I grew up with boys and being punched by boys, being pushed down by boys. So with me being hit hard, it doesn’t bother me too much. But they sure do be like, take it easy on her. But, then I’ll show them don’t take it easy on me,” said Claudia Mason, Longview’s first female football player.

“My mom actually called Coach King and said she was wondering if I could play football. And he said yes, that I could go into summer camp and two-a-days. So I made it through,” said Mason.

But Claudia wasn’t surprised. Already a strong and independent individual, her record shows that she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

"Graduating at sixteen was definitely one of the things I wanted to do. So I’ll be graduated next year,” said Mason.

You heard her right, not only does Claudia have the brawn, but she has the brains as well. The only downside is that in order to graduate next year, she will have to focus on school, cutting her career in football short.

“I wish it was longer. It didn’t even feel like... some of the games went fast. And we’re already almost done with the season,” said Mason.

The Longview Lobos have always had a winning tradition, but now they have a tradition of acceptance and opportunity for any girl who can hit, block, and play with the boys.

