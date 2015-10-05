Panola College Fillies bring home impressive wins from TJC Invite

The Panola College Fillies are now 21 and 4 on the season, after an impressive showing at the Tyler Junior College Invite this weekend.



The Fillies picked up 2 more wins by defeating Seward County Community College in 5 sets before sweeping New Mexico Military Institue to close out the day.



The following statistics were posted to the Panola College's Facebook page Monday morning:

After taking the first two sets of the day, Panola College had to hold off a gritty Seward squad to take the match 25-21, 25-22, 23-25,18-25, 15-12. Freshman OH Ana Oliveira led offensively with 16 kills, freshman RS Sharon Tukuaoga added 13, and freshman OH Victoria Santos chipped in 7. Freshman Rachel Henderson continued to prove herself a shutdown blocker, tying a team season high of 12 block assists and 2 solos with sophomore Brittany Lampkin who also posted 12 block assists and 2 solos in the win. PC was anchored on backrow defense by freshman libero Morgan Currie who led with 20 digs, followed by Oliveira adding 11, and freshman DS Koya Sowells chipping in 8. Currie also added a team high 4 aces. Oliveira's 22 assists completed her triple-double for the match, while sophomore setter Adriana Skipper led with 26.

Playing back to back, the Fillies then defeated NMMI 25-23, 25-18, 25-11. Ana Oliveira led the way with 8 kills, followed by Brittany Lampkin (5), then Rachel Henderson, Victoria Santos and freshman Kabreshia Orange all chipped in 4 kills apiece. Defensively the Fillies were led by freshman MB April Stewart with 3 block assists and 3 solos, while receiving key digs from the backrow trio of Ana Oliveira (10), Victoria Santos (9), and Morgan Currie (8). Adriana Skipper dished out 15 assists and Ana Carolina narrowly missed another triple-double dishing out 10.