Texas Star Nut & Food issues recall due to salmonella risk

Released by the Food and Drug Administration:

Texas Star Nut and Food Co., Inc. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS Nature’s Eats, Natural Macadamia Nuts 6oz and Southern Grove, Simply Raw Trail Mix 8oz with the following lot codes because of a possible health risk:

Brand Product Size Lot Codes Best By Date Nature's Eats Natural Macadamia Nuts 6 oz 35897001

36157001

37777001 3/6/2016

3/12/2016

7/14/2016 Southern Grove Simply Raw Trail Mix 8 oz 36242004

37534004

37409004

38177004 3/13/2016

6/26/2016

7/15/2016

8/17/2016

The above products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this product to date.

These products were distributed to Retail Locations in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The products were sold between 6/20/2015 and 9/9/2015. This notification is intended to inform consumers that may still have any of the above listed products in their possession.

The recall was as the result of a routine, random sampling program conducted by a FDA contracted lab which revealed that the Nature’s Eats Natural Macadamia Nut product contained Salmonella.

The company has ceased the distribution of this specific lot of macadamia nuts from the supplier.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above listed lot codes are urged to not eat or discontinue consuming the potentially affected product and contact the company at 1-844-571-5555 for refund or product replacement information from 8:30am to 5:30pm Monday-Friday, Central Standard Time.



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.