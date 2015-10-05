Monday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. Decent temps. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at partly cloudy skies. comfortable temps. Highs will climb into the lower 80s across the region. Tonight, mainly clear skies and light winds should allow temps to fall back into the lower 60s. Tuesday, will feature more in the way of full sunshine. Mostly sunny skies, and warmer. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s. We're all in the upper 80s by Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Look for more clouds on the increase by Thursday, as an upper level low approaches the area. This could mean a better chance for pop up scattered showers and storms to develop by Thursday afternoon into Friday, and potentially Saturday. During this time, with more clouds and scattered showers, look for highs to remain in the mid to upper 80s. A back door front sneaks into the area by the weekend dropping temps back to more seasonal levels and clearing us out a bit.

Have a great week!

