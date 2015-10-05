Register to vote in November 2015 election - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Register to vote in November 2015 election

By KLTV News Staff
Connect
(KLTV) -

Monday, October 5, 2015 is the last day to register to vote in the November 2015 Constitutional Amendment Election. 

There are several ways you can sign up to vote. Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly