Freedom Fighters: USS Bollinger reunion

On December 7, 1944, a group of young men, still in their teens boarded the USS Bollinger on their way to war.



71 years later, a group of them met up to renew their friendships and to recount the past.



Charlie Stewart of Groveton, Texas says he waited sixty years for a reunion of the crew of the USS Bollinger and when it didn't happen, he got one together in 1997, and they've been meeting ever since.?



