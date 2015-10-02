Candy shop trifle by The Luscious Crumb

Dawn Trammel, owner of The Luscious Crumb in Mineola, shares this fun recipe for an easy-to-make dessert that everyone will love, especially if they like peanut butter cups! You could easily trade out your favorite candy, of course. Have fun and experiment!



Candy Shop Trifle

1 box chocolate cake mix baked per directions

2 boxes of chocolate instant pudding

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups of ½ and ½

1/4 cup peanut butter (plus 2 tbsp for drizzling)

1 large container of cool whip

1 bag of mini Reese peanut butter cups (chopped into pieces)

1 large bag of Reese's pieces

Bake the cake as per the directions on the box. Let cool completely.

Let cool whip thaw out until it's easier to spread.

Make the pudding as per the directions on the box but using cream and ½ and ½ instead of milk and add the 1/4 cup of peanut butter. It should whip up light and smooth like a mousse.

Crumble the cake into a trifle dish (or bowl), top with 1/2 of the pudding mixture, then add a layer of cool whip (1/2 the container), and then sprinkle 1/2 of the chopped Reese peanut butter cups and 1/2 the bag of Reese's pieces.

Do another layer exactly the same: cake, pudding, cool whip, candy.

Put the 2 tbsp of peanut butter into the microwave for about 45 seconds to melt, then drizzle over top of the trifle.