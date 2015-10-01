Restaurant Reports: 8 establishments get top scores under inspe - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 8 establishments get top scores under inspection

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Eight East Texas restaurants get perfect scores in the latest health inspection period.

In Bullard,
 
Crawfish Barn
14420 FM 346 West.

In Tyler,
 
5 Guys Burger & Fries
21510 South Broadway Avenue.

Honey Tree Restaurant
211 Shelley Drive.

China King
4542 South Broadway Avenue.
 
Mazzio's #605
2605 East 5th Street,.

Subway #44165
2350 West Grande Boulevard.

In Whitehouse,
 
Fazoli's
304 East Main.

Golden China Buffet
2013 highway 110 North #4.

 
