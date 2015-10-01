Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler! Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Big changes are moving into the region. Look for plenty of sunshine today, with lower humidity arriving by late day. Highs will only warm into the mid 80s. Beyond that, a new stronger surge of cooler air looks to invade East Texas by Friday into the upcoming weekend. This means temps will drop down to below seasonal levels. I'm talking highs in the 70s by this weekend. Some of our computer models are indicating it could even be cooler during the mornings with temps in the upper 40s and 50s, either way it does look to finally turn more fall like by this upcoming weekend!

Have a great Thursday!

