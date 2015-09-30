We first met 18 month old Charlotte in February of 2014. This sweet child had been in foster care since she was born due to neglect and drugs.

Now at 3 years old, Charlotte has found her forever family with a mom and dad and even two older brothers! The adorable girl is now full of happiness, joy and the gift of love.

Charlotte's family says her personality was an instant fit with their family. They say that Charlotte has a great sense of humor and loves to joke and laugh. Also, Charlotte started preschool for the first time and she is loving it! She makes friends easily and loves to play outside. Her parents say Charlotte is very smart and verbal for her age.

Her big brothers are teaching her all about Legos and superheros. Charlotte takes gymnastics and swim lessons and she is pretty fearless in both activities. Charlotte also loves to visit the local splash pad.

She loves to have fun and try new things with her new family, surrounded by their Gift of Love.

