Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. One final summer-like day. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Big changes are on the way. We have one final summer-like day to look forward to. Look for the upper level ridge to build back into East Texas briefly today, meaning, dry and warm conditions. Beyond that, a new stronger front looks to invade East Texas by late week into the upcoming weekend. This means temps will drop down to seasonal levels, and even a bit below. I'm talking highs in the 70s by this weekend. Some of our computer models are indicating it could even be cooler during the mornings with temps in the upper 40s and 50s, either way it does look to finally turn more fall like by this upcoming weekend!

Have a great Hump Day!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.