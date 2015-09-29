Haller at Marshall

“It’s back to where it should be, it ain’t back to where it used to be we still go to get to the big one. These just season games, we got to make it to the big one,” said Antonio Washington, defensive lineman.

For the first time since 2001, the Marshall Mavericks are 4-0 on the season. Entering their second district game on Friday, they’ve put themselves in a position to go 5-0. Something that hasn’t happened since 1996.

“All these wins, to go out like this. Especially from where we started and how coach harper has changed this culture and what we are as a team, it’s great,” said Micahh Smith, defensive back.

In his third years as head coach, Clint Harper has grown with a group of players that are tearing it up in 2015. While the players may bring hype, they say that coach brings them something unique.

“We bring hype to the team, and he brings life. The game of football is life, and he brings it all,” said Washington.

“I think he’s special because he played here. And like he said it was one of his dreams to come back and coach here. I would like to make that dream a better dream for him by winning,” said Cameron Haller, wide receiver and running back.

Another thing special about this team is the amount of playmakers including Chavis Mills and Trel Patton. But right now, the guy leading the way statistically is Cameron Haller.

“I mean he just do it, he’s just a freak,” said Washington.

“He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever played with. To play with him and to see him go out there and do his thing; just do unbelievable runs and unbelievable things, as an athlete and as a football player it things that you would tell people when you’re older. And that’s what you want to do, is live to tell stories about the greats,” said Smith.

If you asked Haller about the 19 touchdowns that he’s had to make the fans stand up and holler, the answer made surprise you.

“I just play loose, I didn’t know how many touchdowns I had. I don’t kept up,” said Haller.

All in all, this is a team to watch week after week. Because life is good when you’re enjoying what you’re doing. And it’s even better when what you’re doing is winning football games.

