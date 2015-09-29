Creamy tomato-basil soup and chipotle cheddar grilled cheese by Mama Steph

This tomato-basil soup recipe was shared with me by my friend Chef Jackson York years ago, and I still love to make it, especially during cool weather. It's even better when topped with grilled cheese croutons!

Mama Steph's creamy tomato-basil soup and chipotle cheddar grilled cheese

One medium onion, diced

One large or two medium cloves of garlic, minced

2 TBS olive oil

1/4 cup plain flour

1 TBS dried basil

1 large can tomato juice

3 cups heavy cream, plus more if needed

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In a medium-sized soup pot, warm the olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook for five minutes, until clear. Add garlic and basil, and cook for a minute longer. Add the flour, and whisk it and allow it to cook for a minute to a minute and a half; don’t allow it to brown. Keep burner to medium level of heat.

Add whole can of tomato juice, whisking it into the veggie mixture. Add the heavy cream, continuing to whisk. Allow to get warm, and taste for saltiness. (I often use KOSHER salt, instead of regular table salt, as it isn’t as sharp a flavor and isn’t as easy to over-salt food with.)

You may adjust the amount of basil as desired, also. If using fresh basil instead of dried, add it at the end of cooking instead of at the beginning. Remember to stir frequently, as cream-based soups scorch easily

For the Chipotle grilled cheese:



Ingredients:



Sourdough or other sturdy bread

Olive oil or butter, for pan

Chipotle jack cheese slices (available in most delis)

Cheddar slices



Method:



Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add some oil to the pan, to cover bottom.

Lay a slice of bread in the pan, top with cheese slices, and top with another slice of bread.

Flip after a couple of minutes, adding a drizzle more of oil if needed for the other side of the sandwich.



When sandwich is golden brown, cut in half if serving as sandwiches, as normal. To make croutons, cut the sandwiches into 1 inch squares, and top each bowl of soup with generous handful.

Enjoy!

