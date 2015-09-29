Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We are still feeling some of the slight effects from that disturbance in the Gulf today. Look for a 20% for an isolated shower or two for your Tuesday, mainly across Deep East Texas, before the entire system moves to our east by Wednesday. Look for the upper level ridge to build back into East Texas briefly midweek meaning, dry and warm conditions. Beyond that, a new stronger front looks to invade East Texas by late week into the upcoming weekend. This means temps will drop down to seasonal levels, if not a bit below. I'm talking highs in the low 80s by this weekend. Some of our computer models are indicating it could even be cooler than that, like 70s. We will have to wait before biting on that just yet, but it does look to finally turn more fall like by this upcoming weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.