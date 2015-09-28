Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Well we mentioned last week that we would have to watch the Gulf of Mexico and the tropics closely for this week. Our weak tropical disturbance has developed in the Gulf and is indeed setup to deliver a bit of tropical moisture into East Texas. This means we will likely see the chance for periods of scattered showers over the next few days. This will not be a complete washout by any means, but do expect more clouds than sun and scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances at 40% Monday, drop to about 20% for your Tuesday, before the entire system moves to our east by Wednesday. Look for the upper level ridge to build back into East Texas briefly midweek meaning, dry and warm conditions. Beyond that, a new stronger COLD front looks to invade East Texas by late week into the upcoming weekend. This means temps will drop down to seasonal levels, if not a bit below. I'm talking highs in the low 80s by this weekend. Some of our computer models are indicating it could even be cooler than that, like 70s. We will have to wait before biting on that just yet, but it does look to finally turn more fall like by this upcoming weekend!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.