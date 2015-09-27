Proud of East Texas: Kacey Musgraves' early years

Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves wowed the hometown crowd this weekend at a benefit performance at the Mineola Nature Preserve. Wowing crowds, however, is nothing new for Kacey. She's been doing it since she was a kid.

Kacey was only 11 when Joan Hallmark first met her as half of "The Texas Two Bits," along with Alina Tatum. The girls' fresh looks, enthusiasm, and talent in the almost lost art of yodeling, were making people sit up and take notice.

It wasn't long before the Texas Two Bits were getting national attention, and an invitation to perform at President George W. Bush's "Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball."

But in spite of all the excitement of their inaugural performance, Kacey and Alina decided to set out on separate careers after their Washington trip.

Before she got out of her teenage years, Kacey was filling her trophy case with awards such as Western Music Association's Yodeling Champion and Lone Star Music's International Artist of the Year. 'Song of the Year' and 'CD of the Year' were awarded to her song 'Life of the Old Cowhand.'

In 2006, Kacey made the top 10 in the Nashville Star contest, something she said at the time was a highlight in her career.

"So one of the producers called and they said, 'So Kacey, do you want to be on the show this year?' and I was like, 'well yea' and they were like 'well you are!' she recalls.

The audition song that won Kacey her spot on Nashville Star was co-written with Rick Lambert, Miranda Lambert's dad. In fact, Miranda, Casey Rivers, who had also been in Nashville Star, and Kacey are longtime friends.

These days, the awards just keep on rolling in for Kacey. CMA's 'New Artist of the Year' in 2013 was followed by a CMA 'Best Vocalist' and 'Song of the Year' in 2014.

It was also in 2015 that Kacey really hit the big time with two Grammys for 'Best Country Song' and 'Best Country Album.'

There's little doubt now that Kacey Musgraves, the golden girl from Mineola, will have a front row seat at all the award ceremonies from now on.

