School record matched: Gilmer wins 21

The Gilmer Buckeyes and new Head Coach Matt Turner marked their place in the history books, after defeating the Carthage Bulldogs.

The Buckeyes only needed one more win to match the school record win streak at 21. The 18-15 win puts this team in a great place going into district, as they are not only undefeated, but could very well set a new record when they face Melissa on Oct. 9th.

