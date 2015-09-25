Grilled Watermelon Salad by David Wallace, Jake's Tyler

This salad is very simple, a little unusual, and very tasty. It represents one last Summer fling with everybody's two faves, the grill and watermelons. I call it GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD.



GRILLED WATERMELON SALAD

INGREDIENTS

Pepper jelly

olive oil

chili paste

red wine vinegar

minced garlic, sugar, salt, pepper.

Make a mixture of the above ingredients. Brush 3 or 4 slices of melon, on each side. Grill on the hottest part of your grill. Just long enough to get some grill marks, the sugars will help accomplish with caramelization of the fruit. Remove, set aside momentarily, then cut circles or cubes.

In a large bowl, add melon, small cut tomatoes (red, yellow, cherry , grape etc.), some chopped fresh basil,and remaining pepper jelly mixture. Toss and coat. Spread over a platter of your favorite greens. Top with some feta. Enjoy!





Copyright 2015 KLTV. All right reserved.