Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm, but low humidity. Highs in the lower 90s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking for plenty of sunshine along with more scattered clouds and above normal temps for your Friday. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s. A slight chance for an isolated shower with a weak front possible this afternoon across Deep East Texas, otherwise just mainly warm temps, followed by some slightly cooler temps overnight. Highs back near 90 for the weekend. The warmth looks to extend at least into next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Our average high for this time of year should be in the mid 80s!

Rain chances look slim to none for the next 7 days, although we will be watching for any possible Gulf of Mexico low pressure development heading into next week. This could lead to a slight surge of tropical moisture, and maybe a few scattered showers. We'll wait and see!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.