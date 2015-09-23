Wednesday Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm but less humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking for mostly sunny skies today. A few scattered clouds are possible as they stream in from the west, but no rainfall is expected. Highs will climb into the lower 90s across the region.

Overnight, look for lower humidity levels to continue to filter into ETX. This means overnight lows drop down into the 60s.

Look for plenty of sunshine along with more scattered clouds and above normal temps through the week. Highs near 90 and lows in the 60s. A slight chance for an isolated shower with a weak front possible Thursday or Friday, followed by some slightly cooler temps. Highs back into the upper 80s for the weekend. The warmth looks to extend at least into the first part of next week.

The good news? Fall officially arrived this morning!!!

Have a great Hump Day!