Sports WebXtra: District 15-5A

Friday night lights will begin to heat up for District 15-5A this Friday, when inter-district play kicks off.



The Longview Lobos are the reigning District Champions, but the Marshall Mavericks may give them a run for their money this season, as they are the only team going into district play undefeated.

Teams included in the district are Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Greenville, Mt. Pleasant, Sulpher Springs, Texas High.

