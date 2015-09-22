Tuesday Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Some scat'd clouds possible. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking for mostly sunny skies today. A few scattered clouds are possible as they stream in from the west, but no rainfall is expected. Highs will climb into the lower 90s across the region. Overnight, look for lower humidity levels to continue to filter into ETX. This means overnight lows drop down into the 60s. Mostly sunny skies expected for your Wednesday, with highs in the lower 90s. Look for plenty of sunshine and above normal temps through the week. Highs near 90 and lows in the 60s. A slight chance for an isolated shower with a weak front possible Friday, followed by some slightly cooler temps. Highs back into the upper 80s for the weekend.

Fall officially arrives Wednesday morning at 3:20am. Signals the time where we see equal periods of day and night. The days get shorter from here.

Have a great Tuesday!

