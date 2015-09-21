Sports WebXtra: Flynn to work out with Cowboys - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

It is being reported that Tyler Lee graduate, Matt Flynn, will work out with the Dallas Cowboys as a possible backup to Brandon Weeden. Flynn has started a total of seven games in the NFL, and was cut by the New York Jets on September 5th. 

