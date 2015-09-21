Gift of Love: Jessica

17-year-old Jessica had fun creating her own floral masterpiece at Moss. As we worked on our creations, Jessica told us more about herself.

The high school sophomore says she really enjoys school

"I love school. My favorite subjects are math and science," Jessica said.



She also likes being in the band at school and has played the flute. As for her future, Jessica knows exactly what she wants to do.



"I want to be a zoologist or an animal scientist," Jessica said.

Jessica says she has a special bond with animals.

"I would like to save animals because I feel like they kind of saved me for a while," Jessica said.

Animals provided love and comfort when the world around her wasn't so loving. Jessica says she'd love to have her own dog to take care of at home. As for her three wishes, Jessica would love to learn how to ride a horse.

"Second, I would like to open up an animal shelter to save animals that are just being put down because they can't find them homes," Jessica said.

Jessica says her third wish is to go to Africa and help children who are less fortunate.

Jessica wants more than anything to be adopted by a forever family. She is looking for a family who likes to spend time together. Reading a good book out loud together, family dinners or just hanging out in the living room are some of her favorite activities.



"I'm OK with anything. I'd prefer the country to the city because I like being able to wake up to morning chores and go outside and breathe the fresh air," Jessica said.

Jessica says she would also like both a mom and a dad and older siblings to look up to.

"I just want to feel at home," Jessica said.

She hopes her new family will be active and like to do things out and about, such as camping, going to the movies, or just going on a nice long walk.

"I want to be able to have a real family that I can call my own," Jessica said.

A family that can show Jessica the Gift of Love.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.